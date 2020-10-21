The Damned reform original, classic line-up for four UK shows

The Damned are reforming their original, classic line-up of vocalist Dave Vanian, guitarist Brian James, bassist Captain Sensible and drummer Rat Scabies for four UK shows next year.



The legendary British punk quartet, who released their debut single New Rose almost exactly 44 years ago on October 22, 1976, will play four headline dates in London, Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester in July 2021.



(Image credit: Jill Furmanovsky)

The Damned play:

July 09 Eventim Apollo, London

July 16 O2 Academy, Birmingham

July 17 O2 Academy, Glasgow

July 18 O2 Apollo Manchester,

The tour will celebrate The Damned’s 45th anniversary, and the setlist will draw upon the quartet’s first two albums, Damned Damned Damned and Music For Pleasure, which was produced by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, October 23.

The band’s eleventh studio album, the Tony Visconti-produced Evil Spirits, was released in April 2018.