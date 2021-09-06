The Coral announce first headline tour in three years

Liverpool pysch rockers The Coral have announced their first headline tour for three years, including two homecoming shows at Liverpool’s Invisible Wind Factory.

The band have also announced that they will be performing their self-titled, debut album in full over twelve UK-wide 20th Anniversary dates in March 2022. The band will also reissue 2002's The Coral debut album.

Now remastered from the original mixes, the album will be reissued on vinyl, CD, cassette and digital formats on Friday March 4 through Run On Records in association with Modern Sky UK. Two, unreleased, never-before-heard-tracks, She’s The Girl For Me and Tumble Graves, produced by Ian Broudie, but shelved after the 2001 album sessions are included in the track-listing. The rarities appear on an all-formats bonus disc, alongside a complete singles B-sides collection and the band’s pre-album EP The Oldest Path.

At the same time the band have issued their 2001 EP Shadows Fall on digital platforms. With the title track being the band’s first single and the first to be released from their debut album, the three-track EP, also featuring The Ballad Of Simon Diamond and A Sparrow’s Song, will receive it’s first, ever vinyl release as part of a super-limited, Dinked Edition version of the reissue package.

The Coral 20th Anniversary tour dates:

Mar 3: Sheffield Leadmill

Mar 4: Birmingham, O2 Institute

Mar 5: Manchester, Albert Hall

Mar 10: London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

Mar 11: Bristol, Marble Factory

Mar 12: Oxford, O2 Academy

Mar 17: Leeds, Beckett Students Union

Mar 18: Nottingham, The Level

Mar 19: Glasgow, Barrowland

Mar 24: Newcastle, Riverside

Mar 25:m Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory

Mar 26: Liverpool, The Invisible Wind Factory

Tickets go on general sale Friday September 10 at 9am.