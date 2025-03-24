“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan

The Pogues, minus Shane MacGowan, are touring in May to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rum, Sodomy & The Lash. Jem Finer recalls life in the original line-up

The Pogues in 1988
(Image credit: CONTI/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

The Pogues - or rather surviving original members Spider Stacy, James Fearnley and Jem Finer, plus friends - will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the band's classic second album, 1985's Rum Sodomy & the Lash, with six UK shows in May. Nadine Shah, Lankum's Darragh Lynch and Lisa O'Neill are among those will be joining the trek as guest vocalists.

In a new [paywalled] interview with The Telegraph, Finer admits that touring without the band's late, much-missed frontman Shane MacGowan will be “more poignant”, but adds, “This probably wouldn’t be happening in this way if Shane was here, so it’s what it is.”

Looking back on the band's original incarnation, Finer recalls that it was “by turns wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking... It was like a family of weird brothers and occasional sisters.”

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine last month, for a feature about the making of Rum, Sodomy & The Lash, Finer recalled that Shane MacGowan was “often a difficult person to motivate.”

“It would take weeks to even do the simplest thing,” he remembered. “There was endless procrastination. But then, great focus.”

“Shane could be maddening,” he admits to The Telegraph. “He could take a few weeks to finally get around to doing something but once we got down to working he was always funny and inspiring and a generous collaborator.”

Finer also admits that he's not entirely comfortable with the idea of himself, Fearnley and Stacy being billed as The Pogues when they hit the road without MacGowan or the late Philip Chevron or Darryl Hunt being involved.

“I wouldn’t call it The Pogues,” he says. “But I still haven’t figured out what I would call it”.

The 40th anniversary Rum, Sodomy & The Lash tour begins in Leeds on May 1, and will visit Birmingham (May 2), London (May 3), Glasgow (May 6) and Manchester (May 7) before closing in Newcastle on May 8.

Tickets are available here.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

