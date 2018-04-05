The Bronx line up shows in Manchester and London

The Bronx have announced that they’ll play two shows in England later this year.

The LA-based outfit will appear at Manchester’s Gorilla on June 9 and London’s Electric Ballroom on June 10. The performances have been organised following their appearance at the UK’s Download festival on June 8.

They’ll be joined by special guests Culture Abuse, with tickets onside via Ticketmaster.

The Bronx released their latest album V in September last year via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records.

Speaking about the record, guitarist Joby J. Ford said: “It has the angst and social commentary that has characterised The Bronx from the beginning – only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”

The Bronx are currently on tour across North America.

The Bronx 2018 tour dates

Apr 05: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB

Apr 06: Saskatoon Louis’, SK

Apr 07: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre, MB

Apr 08: Fargo The Aquarium, ND

Apr 09: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE

Apr 11: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO

Apr 12: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM

Apr 14: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 21: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 27: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 30: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA

May 02: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL

May 05: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 25: Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling, NV

Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 09: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Jun 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 13: Paris Le Petit Bain, France

Jun 15: Hannover Chez Heinz, Germany

Jun 16: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Jun 17: Gelsenkirchen Punk In Drublic, Germany

Jun 19: Vienna Punk In Drublic, Austria

Jun 21: Ljubljana Punk In Drublic, Slovenia

Jun 23: Angouleme Le Mars, France

Jun 26: Lyon Warmaudio, France

Jun 28: Milan Punk In Drublic, Italy

Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany

Jul 11-15: Dour Festival, Belgium

Jul 11-14: Lugo Resurrection Fest, Spain