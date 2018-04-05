The Bronx line up shows in Manchester and London

The Bronx have announced that they’ll play two shows in England later this year.
The LA-based outfit will appear at Manchester’s Gorilla on June 9 and London’s Electric Ballroom on June 10. The performances have been organised following their appearance at the UK’s Download festival on June 8.
They’ll be joined by special guests Culture Abuse, with tickets onside via Ticketmaster.
The Bronx released their latest album V in September last year via Cooking Vinyl/ATO Records.
Speaking about the record, guitarist Joby J. Ford said: “It has the angst and social commentary that has characterised The Bronx from the beginning – only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”
The Bronx are currently on tour across North America.
The Bronx 2018 tour dates
Apr 05: Calgary Dickens Pub, AB
Apr 06: Saskatoon Louis’, SK
Apr 07: Winnipeg The Garrick Centre, MB
Apr 08: Fargo The Aquarium, ND
Apr 09: Omaha The Waiting Room, NE
Apr 11: Colorado Springs The Black Sheep, CO
Apr 12: Albuquerque Launchpad, NM
Apr 14: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 21: Indio Coachella, CA
Apr 27: Chattanooga The Signal, TN
Apr 29: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL
Apr 30: Athens Georgia Theatre, GA
May 02: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA
May 03: Birmingham Iron City, AL
May 05: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY
May 06: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC
May 12: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI
May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH
May 25: Las Vegas Punk Rock Bowling, NV
Jun 08: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 09: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Jun 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Jun 12: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 13: Paris Le Petit Bain, France
Jun 15: Hannover Chez Heinz, Germany
Jun 16: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Jun 17: Gelsenkirchen Punk In Drublic, Germany
Jun 19: Vienna Punk In Drublic, Austria
Jun 21: Ljubljana Punk In Drublic, Slovenia
Jun 23: Angouleme Le Mars, France
Jun 26: Lyon Warmaudio, France
Jun 28: Milan Punk In Drublic, Italy
Jun 30: Munster Vainstream Rockfest, Germany
Jul 11-15: Dour Festival, Belgium
Jul 11-14: Lugo Resurrection Fest, Spain