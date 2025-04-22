Fontaines D.C. announce huge Belfast show with local heroes Kneecap

Fontaines D.C. have announced a huge outdoor show in Belfast, with local heroes Kneecap supporting.

The Irish bands will play Boucher Road Playing Fields on August 29 as part of the 2025 edition of Belfast Vital.

Tickets for the gig will go on sale on Friday, April 25), with pre-sales available to those who sign up to the Dublin band's mailing list before 8am on April 23.

Last week, Grian Chatten's band announced a special one-off homecoming show in Dublin with Lankum.

The two Irish bands were the first to be announced for Lovely Days Live at the Home of Guinness, which Guinness is billing as "an unforgettable 3-day music, food and culture experience", featuring "Ireland’s hottest musical talent alongside global sensations".

Lovely Days Live will run from May 23-25 at the Guinness Storehouse at St. James’s Gate, Dublin, with Fontaines D.C. and Lankum playing on May 25.

Meanwhile, Kneecap's appearance at Coachella festival at the weekend has caused headlines in the US media due to the Belfast band's continued uncompromising support of the Palestinian people.

During the trio's set on the festival's Sonora Tent, rapper Mo Chara told the audience, “The Irish, not so long ago, were persecuted under the Brits, but we were never bombed from the fucking skies with nowhere to go. The Palestinians have nowhere to go, it's their fucking home, and they're bombing them from the skies. If you''re not calling it a genocide, what the fuck are you calling it?'

The band also displayed pro-Palestinian messages onstage, including one stating "Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the U.S. government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes."

The band's statements drew the ire of right-wing broadcasters at Fox News, with anti-trans conservative commentator Riley Gaines displaying a curious logic in stating, "If they want to be for the Palestinian people, then they shouldn't be anti-Israel."

Other pro-Israel commentators have called for the Irish band's visas to play gigs in the US to be revoked.

