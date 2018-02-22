The Breeders premiere new track Nervous Mary

The Breeders have released a stream of their new song Nervous Jane.

It’s the opening track on the band’s upcoming album All Nerve, which is set to arrive on March 2 via 4AD.

The record sees Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson together again for the lineup’s first full-length release since 1993’s Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008 record Mountain Battles.

The Breeders previously revealed the title track from the album and Wait In The Car.

In addition, the band have today launched The Breeders Digest Playlist Generator which creates a series of personalised tracks for fans through Spotify through a questionnaire.

The Breeders will head out on tour from April, with shows planned in North American, Europe and the UK. Find details below.

The Breeders All Nerve tracklist

Nervous Mary Wait In The Car All Nerve MetaGoth Spacewoman Walking With The Killer Howl At The Summit Archangel’s Thunderbird Dawn: Making An Effort Skinhead #2 Blues At The Acropolis

Apr 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Apr 08: San Fransisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 13: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 16: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 18: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 23: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 06: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

May 08: Chicago The vic Theatre, IL

May 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 27: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 28: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

May 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

May 30: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 02: Cognac Westrock, France

Jun 05: Ferrara Cortile Estense, Italy

Jun 06: Milan Santeria, Italy

Jun 26: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jun 28: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden

Jul 03: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Jul 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Jul 10: Bristol Academy, UK

Jul 11: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 13: Manchester Ritz, UK

