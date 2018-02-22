Dead Cross announce European tour dates

Dead Cross have confirmed a run of European tour dates for later this year.

The band featuring former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton, bassist Justin Pearson and guitarist Mike Crain, launched their self-titled debut album in August last year.

Speaking about the project, Lombardo said: “It’s hardcore, it’s fast and that’s what the fans like. Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Slayer, every band I’ve played in, as well as Patton and JP – I think the combination of musicians is good.”

Earlier this month, Lombardo checked in to say that Dead Cross had already started working on a couple of new tracks with producer Ross Robinson, saying: “We plan on releasing something very soon.”

Find a full list of Dead Cross 2018 tour dates below.

Jun 03: Nimes Paloma, France

Jun 05: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 06: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland

Jun 10: Donington Download, UK

Jun 12: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 13: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria

Jun 16: Cologne Gloria-Theatre, Germany

Jun 17: Paris Download, France

Jun 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 20: Cognac Les Abattoirs, France

Jun 22: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, Spain

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 26: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands

Jun 27: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Metal, Finland

Jul 03: Berlin SO 36, Germany

Jul 04: Gydnia Open’er, Poland

Jul 06: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 08: Belfort Eurokeenes, France

Jul 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

