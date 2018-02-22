Dead Cross announce European tour dates

Dead Cross have confirmed a run of European tour dates for later this year.
The band featuring former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton, bassist Justin Pearson and guitarist Mike Crain, launched their self-titled debut album in August last year.
Speaking about the project, Lombardo said: “It’s hardcore, it’s fast and that’s what the fans like. Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits, Slayer, every band I’ve played in, as well as Patton and JP – I think the combination of musicians is good.”
Earlier this month, Lombardo checked in to say that Dead Cross had already started working on a couple of new tracks with producer Ross Robinson, saying: “We plan on releasing something very soon.”
Find a full list of Dead Cross 2018 tour dates below.
Dead Cross 2018 European tour dates
Jun 03: Nimes Paloma, France
Jun 05: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Jun 06: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jun 07: Interlaken Greenfield, Switzerland
Jun 10: Donington Download, UK
Jun 12: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Jun 13: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Novarock, Austria
Jun 16: Cologne Gloria-Theatre, Germany
Jun 17: Paris Download, France
Jun 19: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Jun 20: Cognac Les Abattoirs, France
Jun 22: Vitoria Azkena Rock Festival, Spain
Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 24: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 26: Eindhoven De Effenaar, Netherlands
Jun 27: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Jun 29: Helsinki Tuska Metal, Finland
Jul 03: Berlin SO 36, Germany
Jul 04: Gydnia Open’er, Poland
Jul 06: Roskilde Festival, Denmark
Jul 08: Belfort Eurokeenes, France
Jul 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands