Watch Olympic skater Ivett Toth rock out to AC/DC

Hungarian figure skater Ivett Toth introduced some rock to the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, yesterday.

Wearing a studded vest featuring an image of AC/DC guitarist Angus Young, she delivered her routine in the Ladies Short event to a medley of the band’s classic tracks Back In Black and Thunderstruck.

Reporting from the rink, New York Times journalist Juliet Macur said on Twitter: “New favourite skater ever: Ivett Toth, who is skating to AC/DC’s Back in Black and Thunderstruck.

“I feel like I’m at an NFL game – or working out in the gym. She’s wearing what looks like leather biker gear. The old judges are nearly fainting. You be yourself, girl!”

Professional wrestler Frankie Kazarian added: “I know nothing about figure skating, but I’m cheering for the girl who just did a routine to AC/DC.

“Of course the narrow minded douche announcers buried her choice of music.”

Watch Toth’s full routine in the video below.