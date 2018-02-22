Ministry announce UK and Ireland tour

Ministry have announced a summer tour of the UK and Ireland.

Al Jourgensen and co will play a total of seven shows, kicking off at Nottingham’s Rock City on July 17 and wrapping up with a set at Bristol’s SWX on the the 25th of the month.

The tour has been scheduled in support of Ministry’s new album AmeriKKKant, which will be released on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.

Chelsea Wolfe, who launched her latest album Hiss Spun last year, will support on the tour.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (February 23). Find a full list of dates below and details of how you can buy them.

Ministry have released the singles Wargasm and Antifa from AmeriKKKant, which is said to be “rooted in Al Jourgensen’s unadulterated anger for what’s happening in America today.”

Ministry 2018 UK and Ireland tour with Chelsea Wolfe

Jul 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 20: Manchester Albert Hall, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 21: London The Forum, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 23: Belfast Limelight, UK - BUY TICKETS

Jul 24: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland - BUY TICKETS

Jul 25: Bristol SWX, UK - BUY TICKETS

Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist

I Know Words Twilight Zone Victims Of A Clown TV5/4Chan We’re Tired Of It Wargasm Antifa Game Over AmeriKKKa

