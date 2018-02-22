Ministry announce UK and Ireland tour

Ministry have announced a summer tour of the UK and Ireland.
Al Jourgensen and co will play a total of seven shows, kicking off at Nottingham’s Rock City on July 17 and wrapping up with a set at Bristol’s SWX on the the 25th of the month.
The tour has been scheduled in support of Ministry’s new album AmeriKKKant, which will be released on March 9 via Nuclear Blast.
Chelsea Wolfe, who launched her latest album Hiss Spun last year, will support on the tour.
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (February 23). Find a full list of dates below and details of how you can buy them.
Ministry have released the singles Wargasm and Antifa from AmeriKKKant, which is said to be “rooted in Al Jourgensen’s unadulterated anger for what’s happening in America today.”
Ministry 2018 UK and Ireland tour with Chelsea Wolfe
Jul 17: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Jul 18: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK
Jul 20: Manchester Albert Hall, UK
Jul 21: London The Forum, UK
Jul 23: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jul 24: Dublin Tivoli, Ireland
Jul 25: Bristol SWX, UK
Ministry AmeriKKKant tracklist
- I Know Words
- Twilight Zone
- Victims Of A Clown
- TV5/4Chan
- We’re Tired Of It
- Wargasm
- Antifa
- Game Over
- AmeriKKKa