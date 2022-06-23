The Black Dahlia Murder release memorial T-shirt for Trevor Strnad

The Black Dahlia Murder have released a T-shirt in memory of their vocalist Trevor Strnad, who passed away last month aged 41.

Strnad had been the frontman for the Michigan melodic death metallers since they formed in 2001. The proceeds for the T-shirt will help Strnad’s family to cover funeral expenses and will also benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center in Pontiac, Michigan.

A full statement from the band reads as follows:

"We thank all Trevor's friends, family, and The Black Dahlia Murder fans around the world for the massive outpouring of support during this time. The Strnad family has approved this official memorial t-shirt in his honor. All proceeds will help his family cover expenses incurred by Trevor's death and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center. Tees are available now from Night Shift in the US, Probity in the UK & Direct Merch in Australia.

"Special thanks to Mark Riddick (illustration), Nathaniel Shannon (photograph) & Spearhead Illustration (logo) for generously donating the art for this t-shirt."

You can pre-order the T-shirt in the UK here, in the US here and in AUS here.