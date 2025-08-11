"There were a lot of tears." Metallica's Robert Trujillo shares his memories of Ozzy Osbourne's "very, very beautiful" private funeral service

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has shared his memories of the private funeral service held for Ozzy Osbourne on July 31.



Trujillo, who played bass in Osbourne's solo band in the late '90s, and co-wrote a number of songs on Osbourne's 2001 album Down To Earth, was among the mourners at the service held on the grounds of the late singer's Buckinghamshire estate, alongside the three surviving members of Black Sabbath - Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward - Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and more.

Speaking with broadcaster and author Eddie Trunk on his SiriusXM show Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on August 7, Trujillo described the service as "very. very beautiful."



"It was a small group of people, but it was very, very beautiful," he told Trunk, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. "And in the end, the speeches were actually… I mean, it was very sad, but at the same time some of the speeches were - as you could imagine - pretty funny. And there were a lot of tears... Geezer broke down into tears. He had a hard time, obviously, speaking, and then he came back up and he delivered an amazing eulogy.



"It had been raining at the beginning of the service... and then as it sort of progressed through the service, the weather would change and different things would happen. When Kelly [Osbourne] was singing, her lyrics flew — the wind blew her lyrics away. It was almost like Ozzy was having fun with her. And then when Geezer spoke, actually spoke, the sun came out. I'm not kidding. The sun actually came out, and then it was beautiful from that moment on - a very magical moment.

"People [were] sharing stories," Trujillo added. "And all of a sudden, there was laughter, and 'I remember this', 'I remember that'. There were so many stories... It felt like there was a closure from this. And I'm glad that we went - my wife Chloe and I went - and shared that and were able to have that moment with the family and everything. So it was very beautiful. And again, heartfelt words from so many people and kind of reconnecting with different musicians and bandmates, crew members, all that."

Ahead of the private service, Osbourne's funeral cortege made an emotional stop in the singer's hometown, Birmingham.

Thousands of fans lined Birmingham's Broad Street from early morning on July 30, as the funeral procession stopped at the site of the Black Sabbath Bench and Bridge, where grieving fans have been leaving flowers, memorial cards and personal tributes to Osbourne since the news of his death broke on July 22.

Osbourne's cause of death was recorded as an "Out of hospital cardiac arrest". on his death certificate.



