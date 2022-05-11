The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad dead at 41

The band announced the news this evening on social media

Trevor Strnad on stage at Heavy Montreaol in 2018
Trevor Strnad, vocalist of Michigan melodic death metallers The Black Dahlia Murder, has died aged 41, the band has confirmed in a statement.

In a message posted on Facebook this evening, Wednesday May 11, The Black Dahlia Murder paid tribute to their bandmate and posted the phone number for the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad," reads the statement. "Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-8255."

The Black Dahlia Murder formed in 2001, putting out their debut EP What a Horrible Night to Have a Curse later that year. They have since released nine full-length studio albums, the last of which, Verminous, was released in 2020 to rave reviews. 

The Samaritans helpline in the UK is 116 123.

