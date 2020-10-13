The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music 50th Anniversary Box Set for November

A triple-disc set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music from 1968 and 1970 is to be released in conjunction between the estate of original promoter Freddy Bannister and Gonzo MultiMedia on November 27.

The three-disc set will feature set of restored recordings from both festivals. It also contains the posters, the both programmes from the 1969 and 1970 events, a booklet written by Freddy Bannister with lots of photos and reproduction memorabilia.

The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music was a counterculture era music festival which ran for two years. Initially as the Bath Festival Of Blues in 1969 at the Bath Pavillion Recreation Ground and a year later at the Royal Bath and West Showground in Shepton Mallet, Somerset.

Fleetwood Mac headlined in 1969 and Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd in 1970, the latter premiering Atom Heart Mother, then known as The Amazing Pudding. Other notable acts that appeared were The Nice (who caused the stage to collapse in 1969), Frank Zappa, Pentangle, Fairport Convention, Colosseum, Blodwyn Pig, John Mayall's Bluesbreakers, Jefferson Airplane, Donovan, The Byrds, Country Joe & The Fish and more.

“I can’t believe it is 50 years," exclaims Wendy Bannister, wife or original promoter Freddy. "It feels like only yesterday since we held these festivals. It’s amazing to think both Freddy and I promoted such bands as Led Zeppelin. Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac, Frank Zappa, Byrds, Steppenwolf, Johnny Winter, etc. in the early days.

"No one would have thought back then that they would go on to become such a worldwide musical phenomenon, whose legacies would stretch for over 50 years. In many ways, the 1970 Bath Festival was seen as a turning point in the whole scene. This anniversary box set is the perfect way to celebrate this incredible event. I am sure if Freddy were still here he would have approved.”

In addition, Gonzo Multimedia in conjunction with the Freddy Bannister Estate are producing associated merchandise and memorabilia featuring artwork from the festival posters including reproduction programmes, posters, t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, tote bags & mugs.

(Image credit: Bath Festival)

The Bath Festival of Blues and Progressive Music '69-70

DISC 1

1. Ten Years - After I Woke Up This Morning

2. Ten Years After - Good Morning Little Schoolgirl

3. Blodwyn Pig - Aint Ya Comin’ Home

4. Blodwyn - Pig Cats Squirrel

5. Taste - Same Old Story

6. Colosseum - Walking in the Park

7. Fleetwood Mac (inc Peter Green) - Blues Jam

8. Fleetwood Mac (inc Peter Green) - So Many Natural Ways

9. Fleetwood Mac (inc Peter Green) - Red Hot Mama

10. The Nice - Karelia Suite

11. The Nice - She Belongs To Me

DISC 2

1. Donovan - Mellow Yellow

2. Steppenwolf - Sookie Sookie

3. Steppenwolf - Born To Be Wild

4. Johnny Winter - Guess I’ll Go Away

5. Johnny Winter - Johnny B Goode

6. Johnny Winter - Have You Ever Been Mistreated

7. The Byrds - Rock n Roll Star

8. The Byrds - Bugler

9. The Byrds - Black Mountain Rag

10. The Byrds - Mr Tambourine Man

11. The Byrds - Antique Sandy

12. The Byrds - You Ain’t Going Nowhere

13. The Byrds - Baby Do You Want Me to Do

DISC 3

1. John Mayall - It Might As Well Be Raining

2. John Mayall - Crazy Woman

3. Canned Heat - Reefer Blues

4. Canned Heat – Something’s Gotta Go

5. Frank Zappa - Mom And Dad

6. Country Joe - Silver and Gold

7. Country Joe - Martha Lorraine

8. Country Joe - Fixing to Die Rag

9. Santana - Black Magic Woman

10. Santana - Incident at Neshabur

11. It’s A Beautiful Day - White Bird