The Bardic Depths share video for new single You've Written Poetry My Boy

Melodic prog rock quartet The Bardic Depths have shared a video for their brand new single, You've Written Poetry My Boy, which you can watch below.

The new song is taken from the band's upcoming album What We Really Like In Stories, which they will release on their new Bardic Depths Music label on March 7. The new video has been created by Rob Birnholz, and the album has a continuous theme of authors and their stories with each song dedicated to writers across the years including Alan Moore, Willa Carther, Walter Miller, Lewis and Tolkien, and Robert Rankin.

“Rob has included as many references to Ray Bradbury as he can fit in and if you know the stories, it is fun to pick them out," syas the band's Dave Bandana. "We are thrilled that Rob has created something amazing to complement the song. The cover art that features in the video was painted by Kevin Thompson who has previously painted for Big Big Train. Rob has brought this to life."

The band who feature Tiger Moth Tales/Camel man Pete Jones alongside Gareth Cole (Paul Menel/ Fractal Mirror), Tim Gehrt (The Streets/ Steve Walsh) and Bandana, have again worked with Cosmograf's Robin Armstrong whi has mixed and mastered What We Really Like In Stories.

(Image credit: Bardic Depths Music)

The Bardic Depths: What We Really Like In Stories

1.Genius

2.What We Really Like In Stories

3. You’ve Written Poetry My Boy

4. Vendetta

5.Old Delights

6. The Feast Is Over

7. Stillpoint

8. Whispers In Space