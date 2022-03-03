The Anchoress to release expanded version of The Art Of Losing

The Anchoress' has announced that she will release an expanded version of her second album, The Art Of Losing, through Kscope Records on March 4.

The celebrated album, which was the Prog Magazine writers' album of the year for 2021 as well as topping many publications 'Best Of' lists, is now being reissued as a 19-track album, boasting five additional brand new acoustic versions of tracks.

The new versions are Show Your Face (piano version), Let It Hurt (string quartet version), All Farewells Should Be Sudden (acoustic version), The Art of Losing (acoustic lounge version) and The Exchange (solo piano version).

Produced and written by Catherine Anne Davies, The Art Of Losing was created in the aftermath of several years of huge personal loss, after the untimely death of her father, undergoing treatment for cervical cancer, and navigating multiple counts of baby loss.

Davies recently cancelled all upcoming live shows due to shielding. She has been putting the final touches to a 360 Reality Audio release of The Art Of Losing using Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound technology due next month. She is currently working on her third album as well as releasing tracks via Bandcamp regularly.

