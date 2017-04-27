The Anchoress premieres What Goes Around video

The Anchoress, aka Welsh multi-instrumentalist Catherine Anne Davies, has premiered her video for What Goes Around exclusively with Prog.

The song originally appeared on her album Confessions Of A Romance Novelist, which was released in 2016.

The video was directed by Annick Wolfers and sees Davies subjected to a series of increasingly unfortunate incidents, including comical off-screen attacks involving blood, neon paint and chocolate cake.

Davies says: “I wanted the song to have three choruses in homage to ABBA’s songwriting ethos, but then decided to throw in a time signature change for the Middle 8 to sabotage any notion that it could be a pop song about Newton’s third law!

“It kind of became a template for the idea of ‘revenge pop’ that came to the fore as the central concept of the album.”

The video has been released to coincide with the announcement that Davies will support Simple Minds on their upcoming acoustic tour – and open for Manic Street Preachers at their outdoor show in Bristol Harbourside on June 22.

Davies has also lined up a headline date at Chester Live on June 23.

May 17: Dundee Caird Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 19: Gateshead Sage (with Simple Minds)

May 21: Birmingham Symphony Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 22: Liverpool Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 23: Manchester Bridgewater Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 25: Bridlington The Spa (with Simple Minds)

May 26: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 27: London Palladium (with Simple Minds)

May 29: Bristol Colston Hall (with Simple Minds)

May 30: Cardiff St David’s Hall (with Simple Minds)

Jun 01: Southampton The Mayflower (with Simple Minds)

Jun 02: Poole The Lighthouse (with Simple Minds)

Jun 03: Brighton Dome (with Simple Minds)

Jun 04: London Theatre Royal Drury Lane (with Simple Minds)

Jun 22: Bristol Harbourside (with Manic Street Preachers)

Jun 23: Chester Live (headline show)

Limelight: The Anchoress