The Afghan Whigs share new single The Getaway, announce new album and UK tour

The Afghan Whigs have shared the video for their new single The Getaway, and revealed details of their forthcoming album, How Do You Burn?

Greg Dulli's band will release their follow-up to 2017's In Spades on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG.

The album's first single, I'll Make You See God, was released in February, and you can hear The Getaway below:

The global pandemic dictated also that the band record largely apart from, and in different locations to, each other: Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California; bassist John Curley, guitarist Jon Skibic and strings man Rick Nelson laying down and engineering their own parts in Cincinnati, New Jersey and New Orleans, respectively.



“Once we got the system down, we started flying,” says Dulli.

The album features guest appearances from Dulli's former flatmate and Gutter Twins partner, the late Mark Lanegan, and Marcy Mays, who sang on My Curse on the Whigs' masterful Gentlemen album.



The track list for How Do You Burn? is as follows:



1. I’ll Make You See God

2. The Getaway

3. Catch A Col

4. Jyja

5. Please, Baby, Please

6. A Line Of Shots

7. Domino and Jimmyh

8. Take Me There

9. Concealer

10. In Flames

The band have also announced UK tour dates. They will play;

Jul 23; Brighton Concorde 2, UK

Jul 24: Latitude festival

Nov 04: Manchester Cathedral, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK

Nov 06: London KOKO. UK