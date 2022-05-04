The Afghan Whigs share new single The Getaway, announce new album and UK tour

By published

Five years on from In Spades, The Afghan Whigs are back in business: watch the video for new single The Getaway

Afghan Whigs
(Image credit: Royal Cream/BMG)

The Afghan Whigs have shared the video for their new single The Getaway, and revealed details of their forthcoming album, How Do You Burn?

Greg Dulli's band will release their follow-up to 2017's In Spades on September 9 via Royal Cream/BMG.

The album's first single, I'll Make You See God, was released in  February, and you can hear The Getaway below:

The global pandemic dictated also that the band record largely apart from, and in different locations to, each other: Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California; bassist John Curley, guitarist Jon Skibic and strings man Rick Nelson laying down and engineering their own parts in Cincinnati, New Jersey and New Orleans, respectively. 

 “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” says Dulli.

The album features guest appearances from Dulli's former flatmate and Gutter Twins partner, the late Mark Lanegan, and Marcy Mays, who sang on My Curse on the Whigs' masterful Gentlemen album.

The track list for How Do You Burn? is as follows:

1. I’ll Make You See God
2. The Getaway
3. Catch A Col
4. Jyja
5. Please, Baby, Please
6. A Line Of Shots
7. Domino and Jimmyh
8. Take Me There
9. Concealer
10. In Flames

The band have also announced UK tour dates. They will play;

Jul 23; Brighton Concorde 2, UK
Jul 24: Latitude festival

Nov 04: Manchester Cathedral, UK
Nov 05: Glasgow St. Lukes, UK
Nov 06: London KOKO. UK

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.