Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages.

The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland.

"A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy"

Lanegan was born in Ellensburg, Washington, in 1964, and formed formed Screaming Trees in the town in 1985. He originally hooked up with his bandmates the Conner brothers – Gary Lee and bassist Van – when he was hired as a repo man for their father’s video store. After a debut LP on local label Velvetone, the Trees were picked up by SST Records in time for the release of 1987's Even If And Especially When.

In 1989 Langean recorded some Lead Belly covers with close friend and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. They included a version of Where Did You Sleep Last Night, a version of which (with Cobain on guitar and backing vocals) appeared on Lanegan’s solo debut, The Winding Sheet.

1992's Sweet Oblivion album threatened a major breakthrough for the Screaming Trees when first single Nearly Lost You appeared on the soundtrack of Cameron Crowe’s film Singles, and after one final album - 1996's gothic masterpiece Dust - the band struggled to find a home for their next release, and dissolved in 2000.

Meanwhile, Lanegan was steadily building a catalogue of solo material that generated the kind of critical plaudits usually reserved for the most revered of musicians.

"Songs are always an expression of joy for me, no matter how sad they may seem to somebody else,” he told Classic Rock in 2020. “I don’t even call it work, because songwriting is more like a gift that I’m able to enjoy. A gift that somebody gave me, though I don’t know where or why.”

Lanegan was also a serial collaborator, making three albums with former Belle & Sabastian singer Isobel Campbell – including the Mercury Prize-nominated Ballad Of The Broken Seas in 2006 – as well as playing with Steve Fisk, The Walkabouts, Mad Season, Queens Of The Stone Age, Master Of Reality, Eagles Of Death Metal, The Breeders, Soulsavers, Unkle, Earth and the Manic Street Preachers.

Lanegan was also a critically acclaimed author. His best-selling memoir Sing Backwards And Weep detailed has struggles with drug addition. "Up until now I would never talk about that time period, because I just wanted to keep making music,” he told us. “I didn’t want to get snagged with this huge ‘G’ on my forehead and always be thought of as the junkie grunge singer who never made it. That was the way I was painted many times afterwards. The fact that I’ve gone on to make some sort of career is a miracle in itself."

Late last year, Lanegan published Devil in a Coma, chronicling his battles with Covid-19.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.