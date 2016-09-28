Testament's new album inspired by aliens and secret societies

Testament frontman Chuck Billy says the concept of the band’s upcoming new album was inspired by alien sightings and a shady secret society.

The band release their 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake on October 28 via Nuclear Blast Records and they previously issued a lyric video for the title track. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth.

Billy tells Wall Of Sound: “This is a total different flavour conceptually to the last album. Some of our earlier pieces have been more personal stuff and in this we have a story and we have developed our imagery around it.

“So Brotherhood Of The Snake came about as I was fascinated with alien sightings from around the world over thousands of years and it makes you think if there is something out there, it opens your mind.

“That kind of opened up an initial door and then there was an article online that I read about the Brotherhood Of The Snake. This was a secret society that wanted to take down all religion.

“They were of the belief of having an alien king, and that humans were slaves to this alien king who used our minerals and gold that we mined. This was a good platform that created the story and all of themes of religion and power.”

Meanwhile, Testament have also released a trailer for the album in which Billy also discusses the concept for Brotherhood Of The Snake. It can be viewed below.

Testament have a number of tour dates still to come in 2016.

Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist

Brotherhood Of The Snake The Pale King Stronghold Seven Seals Born In A Rut Centuries Of Suffering Black Jack Neptune’s Spear Canna-Business The Number Game

Oct 28: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Oct 29: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 30: Forest National, Belgium

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK

Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 06: Tilburg O13, Netherlands

Nov 07: Paris Casino de Paris, France

Nov 09: Bilbao Santana 27, Spain

Nov 10: Porto Coliseu, Portugal

Nov 12: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Nov 13: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Nov 15: Lausanne Metropole, Switzerland

Nov 16: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Nov 17: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Ludwigsburg MHP Arena, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 21: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Nov 22: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 26: Geiselwind Eventhall, Germany

Nov 27: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 29: Athens Gagarin 205, Germany

Nov 30: Thessalonika Principle Club Theatre, Greece

