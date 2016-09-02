Testament release Brotherhood Of The Snake lyric video

Testament have released a lyric video for the title track of their upcoming 11th album Brotherhood Of The Snake.

And along with streaming the song, the band have revealed the final tracklist and opened pre-orders for the album.

The follow-up to 2012’s Dark Roots Of Earth will launch on October 28 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist Eric Peterson says: “The first record is always classic because you form the band, you’re totally into it, you go through the club scene, find yourself, and write your initial album over multiple years.

“Then, you get signed and end up in a cycle. We took some time to do Brotherhood Of The Snake – and it shows. Different influences came in. Normally, there are a few straight ahead thrash songs. We haven’t had this many thrash tracks since The Legacy. It’s a new era.”

He continues: “Everybody played hard. Frontman Chuck Billy really surprised me and belted out stuff that’s more melodic over the heavy speed metal riffs. It blended really well together.”

Last month, guitarist and songwriter Eric Peterson said they had to record the album quickly so they could meet deadlines, which left Billy concerned about how the record would turn out.

Testament Brotherhood Of The Snake tracklist

Brotherhood Of The Snake The Pale King Stronghold Seven Seals Born In A Rut Centuries Of Suffering Black Jack Neptune’s Spear Canna-Business The Number Game

The Brotherhood Of The Snake cover art

