Frontman Ivan Moody gives Five Finger Death Punch a “personal” feel even at massive shows, according to bandmate Chris Kael.

The bassist says his bandmate channels his anger into their music “lyrically” – and this allows them to connect with their fans on an intimate level.

He tells Ramzine: “Ivan does all the lyrics, all the vocal melodies. We’ll chime in here and there for a couple of melodies or whatnot, but he’s great at what he does.

“He’s able to catch that third rail where he can connect to massive audiences. It takes a certain personality to be able to reach out in that type of crowd and give everybody that personal experience, and Ivan Moody’s a guy that’s able to do that.”

When asked whether Moody was as “scary” as he appears to be, Kael replies: “Not really, no. He’s a very complex individual, though.”

Guitarist Jason Hook said last month that Five Finger Death Punch are about halfway through making the follow-up to 2015’s Got Your Six.

This will be their seventh record – and their last for Prospect Park after their public falling out with the label. They will work with Rise Records once their obligations to Prospect Park come to an end.

Five Finger Death Punch will commence a co-headline tour with Shinedown next month. As Lions and Sixx AM are scheduled to support.

Sep 09: Abbotsford Centre, BC

Sep 10: Penticton South Okanagan Centre, BC

Sep 11: Calgary Grey Eagle Casino, BC

Sep 13: Lethbridge Enmax Centre, AB

Sep 14: Regina Brandt Centre, SK

Sep 16: Medicine Hat Canalta Centre, AB

Sep 17: Edmonton Rexall Place, AB

Sep 18: Saskatoon Sasktel Centre, SK

Sep 20: Winnipeg MTS Centre, MB

Sep 23: Oshawa GM Centre, ON

Sep 24: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Sep 26: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Sep 27: Moncton Moncton Coliseum, NB

Sep 28: Halifax Scotia Bank Centre, NS

Oct 18: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 22: Wichita Intrust Bank Arena, KS

Oct 23: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 25: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Oct 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Arena, AZ

Oct 28: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 29: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 02: Portland Moda Center, OR

Nov 03: Spokane Arena, WA

Nov 05: Tacoma Dome, WA

Nov 07: Boise Taco Bell Arena, ID

Nov 09: Billings MetraPark Fairgrounds, MT

Nov 11: Bismarck Civic Center, ND

Nov 17: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Nov 18: Louisville KFC Yum! Center, KY

Dec 01: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Dec 02: Hershey Giant Center, PA

Dec 03: Huntington Big Sandy Superstoe Arena, WV

Dec 05: Greenville Bon Secours Wellness Arena, SC

Dec 06: Charleston Civic Center, WV

Dec 08: Orlando Amway Arena, FL

Dec 09: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Dec 10: Duluth Infinite Energy Center, GA

