Testament wrote Brotherhood Of The Snake 'under pressure'

Testament’s Eric Peterson says that they wrote their forthcoming record Brotherhood Of The Snake “under pressure.”

The guitarist says they began recording in spring in time for their 11th album’s October 28 launch – but insists he didn’t sacrifice quality in their fast-paced songwriting process.

Peterson tells Planet Mosh: “The album has definitely got some twists in there. It’s kind of a full circle of everything. I would say it’s like, The New Order with The Gathering meets Dark Roots Of Earth.

“Unfortunately, and I don’t mean this in a bad way, but we were so booked with our live shows that we really didn’t have time as a band to really focus in and jam on these songs. I kind of wrote everything, and everything happened at the last minute.

“We’re still kind of editing stuff as we’re going along right now, but it was written really, really, really quick. We were kind of – I don’t wanna say ‘forced,’ – but it was kind of written so we could make ends meet on certain tours, to make everything happen.”

He continues: “If we didn’t record when we recorded in April and May, the only window that would be open would be September, so if we did September, and we have some shows in October, we would be looking at the record coming out next summer. And it would be killer, but are we all gonna be here still?

“So, it’s, like, ‘Look, it’s good. Let’s make it happen.’ And we made it happen. So it’s funny what you can do under pressure and deadlines. Pressure helps, because it kind of kicks you in the ass a little bit.

“Maybe you make wrong decisions because you’re, like, ‘Just fuck it!’ But for the most part, I’m pretty much a stickler and I’m super, super picky.

“The good thing is there’s another five songs that I didn’t get to put down ‘cause we didn’t have time. So I’m a little bit ahead of the game for the next one, so that’s good.”

Earlier this year, Testament frontman Chuck Billy said the Brotherhood Of The Snake was inspired by the connection between religion and aliens.

Testament have a number of European shows scheduled over the coming months before they support Amon Amarth on their UK and Ireland winter tour.

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 21: Saint Noiff Motocultur, France

Oct 31: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 01: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Nov 02: Dublin Vicar Street, UK

Nov 04: London Roundhouse, UK

Nov 05: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

