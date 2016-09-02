Listen to Temple Of The Dog’s Hunger Strike remix

Temple Of The Dog have launched a brand-new remix of classic track Hunger Strike, ahead of their first-ever tour and the re-release of their self-titled 1991 album.

The extended 25th anniversary edition arrives on September 30, after Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Matt Cameron plus Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, Jeff Ament and Mike McCready won a legal battle to have the master tapes returned.

They’ll hit the road in November, with Cornell having said: “This is something no one has ever seen – we wanted to stop and recognise that we did this, and pay homage.”

It’s not known whether Pearl Jam vocalist Eddie Vedder, who provides second lead voice on Hunger Strike, will take part in the tour. Guitarist McCready recently said: “I don’t know, and that’s kind of up to him. I would love it if he did.” He added that the band could tour further afield “if these go well.”

Temple Of The Dog 2016 tour

Nov 04: Philadelphia Tower Theatre, PA

Nov 07: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Nov 11: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Center, CA

Nov 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Nov 20: Seattle Paramount Theater, WA

