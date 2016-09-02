Parkway Drive announce 2017 European and UK tour

Parkway Drive have announced their Unbreakable European and UK tour with Asking Alexandria next spring.

The Australian outfit will kick off the trek at Prague’s Forum Karlin in Czech Republic in March in support of their latest album Ire, which they re-launched as a deluxe package in July. They also released a video for bonus song Devil’s Calling.

Frontman Winston McCall said of the record: “We had a band meeting and it turned out all of us were thinking the same thing – none of us would get creative fulfilment out of writing another Parkway metalcore album.

“It was a really odd point to be at. We didn’t want to stop what Parkway was about, but at the same time there had to be a different way of doing it.”

Parkway Drive are currently touring North America with We Came As Romans and Counterparts.

Parkway Drive Unbreakable tour 2017 with Asking Alexandria

Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Tropolach Full Metal Mountain, Austria

Mar 31: Munchen Zenith, Germany

Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Germany

Apr 03: Zurich Eventpark, Switzerland

Apr 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Apr 05: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Apr 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Apr 08: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France

Apr 15: Leipzig Impericon Fest, Germany

Sep 29: Ft Collins Aggie Theatre, CO

Sep 30: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, CO

Oct 01: Janesville Sonic Boom, WI (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 02: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 03: Charlotte Fillmore, NC

Oct 04: Silver Spring Fillmore, MD

Oct 05: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Oct 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 08: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 09: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 10: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Oct 11: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Oct 12: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 14: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX (We Came As Romans not playing)

Oct 15: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

Oct 16: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Oct 17: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 19: Phoenix Pressroom, AZ

Oct 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 21: Reno Cargo, NV

Oct 23: Sacramento Aftershock, CA (Parkway Drive only)

Oct 24: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 25: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

