TesseracT share new live video for War Of Being

UK prog metallers TesseracT have shared a new live video for War Of Being, the title track of last year's acclaimed fifth studio album from the band.

The new clip was recorded during the band's headline performance from this year's Radar Festival held in Manchester this July.

It's taken from a new expanded “tour edition” of the album which will be released through Kscope on January 10. The new version features three live songs were recorded at the Radar Festival show, where TesseracT performed with an expansive stage show and a collective of backing vocalists called 'Choir Noir', featruing War of Being's vocal producer, Kat Marsh/Cestra.

A double vinyl version of the reissue comes on black and red marble vinyl and has been mastered at half-speed for improve audio quality. A 2CD edition will also be available.

TesseracT also kick off the secind part of their War of Being World Tour on January 10. The tour includes headline shows across Europe and the UK, as well as a series of performances supporting Devin Townsend on his Powernerd Tour in the US and Canada. You can see the band's UK dates below.

Pre-order War Of Being Tour Edition.

TESSERACT | DECEMBER 10th | 18:00 - YouTube Watch On

Feb 11: Brighton Chalk

Feb 12: Cambridge Cambridge Junction

Feb 14: Cardiff Tramshed

Feb 15: Leeds Project House

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Get tickets.