TesseracT release Messenger video

TesseracT have released a lyric video for their track Messenger, taken from fourth album Polaris.

The record, announced last month, was recorded with vocalist Dan Tompkins, who returned after being replaced by Ashe O’Hara for previous outing Altered State.

The band say: “Polaris is a different scenario – the first chance for us as a group to stop and take stock of what we are right now, to explore a TesseracT of melody, dynamics, and singular focus. For the first time, too, we feel free from the bounds of genre-specific expectations.”

The album arrives on September 18 via Kscope and it can be pre-ordered in physical and digital formats.

Tracklist

1. Dystopia 2. Hexes 3. Survival 4. Tourniquet 5. Utopia 6. Phoenix 7. Messenger 8. Cages 9. Seven Names