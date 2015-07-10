TesseracT confirm Polaris launch

TesseracT have confirmed their fourth album, Polaris, will be launched on September 18 via Kscope.

The follow-up to 2013’s Altered State sees the studio return of vocalist Dan Tompkins, who’d been replaced by Ashe O’Hara for the previous release.

A teaser video can be seen below.

TesseracT say the work represents another revolution, promising “more experimentation with sounds and tones and deeper exploration into the core attributes of our trademark sound.”

The band add: “Polaris is a different scenario – the first chance for us as a group to stop and take stock of what we are right now, to explore a TesseracT of melody, dynamics, and singular focus. For the first time, too, we feel free from the bounds of genre-specific expectations.”

Polaris can be pre-ordered in physical and digital formats.

Tracklist