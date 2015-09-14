Teremaze launch video for Out Of Subconscious

Australian prog metal outfit Teramaze have premiered their video for Out Of Subconscious with TeamRock.

It’s taken from their album Her Halo, set for launch on October 30 via Music Theories Recordings.

The follow-up to 2014’s Esoteric Symbolism is their first with vocalist Nathan Peachey.

Guitarist and producer Dean Wells says: “It was very much a conscious decision to focus on the songs – our music is all about the song as a whole. If a melody only needs a slow guitar solo with only three notes, then so be it. There’s no need to add anything else that might take away from the track itself.

“If we focus on the songwriting, we can appeal to musicians or anybody who loves good music.”

Tracklist