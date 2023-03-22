Teramaze share video for brand new single Chaos In The Way

Increasingly prolific Australian prog metallers Teramaze have announced that they will release yet another new album, Dalla Volta, through Wells Music on April 27. it will be the band's fifth studio release in a four-year span.

The Melbourne based quintet release released I Wonder in 2020, Sorella Minore and And The Beauty They Perceive in 2021 and Flight Of The Wounded last year.

The bad have also released a video for Chaos In The Way, the first new music from Dalla Volta, which you can watch below.

"This album is a masterpiece, blending together old and new sounds to create something truly unique," the bad state. "You'll be transported to another dimension with their mind-bending riffs and complex time signatures. And don't even get me started on the vocals - they're absolutely killer. If you're a fan of Teramaze, then this album is a must-have for your collection. It's a true testament to the evolution of their unique progressive metal."

Dalla Volta features a mix of new material alongside reimagined versions of songs from 1998's Tears To Dust, 2015's Her Halo and 2019's Are We Soldiers.

Pre-order Dalla Volta.

(Image credit: Wells Music)

Teramaze: Dalla Volta

1. Navigate In Solitude

2. Chaos In The Way

3. These Crystal Walls

4. Shadows II (Reimagined)

5. The Heist

6. Waves (Piano version)

7. Broken (Piano version)

8. Weight Of Humanity (2017 demo version)

9. From Saviour To Assassin (2017 demo version)

10. Fight Or Flight (2017 demo version)

11. We Are Soldiers (2017 demo version)

12. Easy Lover (bonus track)