Teramaze return to the Her Halo story with new video for Stone

Australian prog rockers Teramaze have released a new visualiser video for brand new song Stone. It's taken from the band's upcoming album Sorella Minore which will be released on May 11 and sees the band expand on the story of their 2015 album Her Halo.

"Sorella Minore is the 2nd instalment of the Her Halo saga and it continues the tumultuous story of 2 sisters," the band explain. "Soon after her older sister's death in a suspicious accident, the younger sister is kidnapped and locked away from the outside world. Held captive, in a desolate castle tower, her only company is the man who will decide her fate, The Tyrant. He tells her she will soon be forcibly betrothed to him by the foul beast he calls "father". Her only hope is to convince The Tyrant to not be swayed by his father’s riches and power, to defy his demonic will and help her escape."

At 26-minutes in length, the song Sorella Minore was a lengthy process for the band to compose, record, mix and arrange. The whole album features four main vocalists, all hailing from Australia - including Dean Wells, Nathan Peachey, Silvio Massaro (Vanishing Point) and Jennifer Borg (Divine Ascension). Each vocalist added their own depth and unique flavours to each character in this instalment of the Her Halo story.

Teramaze previously released a video for Between These Shadows.

Pre-order Sorella Minore.