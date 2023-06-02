Tenacious D launch majestic video for cover of Chris Isaak's Wicked Game

Tenacious D have released a video to accompany their version of Chris Isaak's steamy 1990 hit Wicked Game.

In a salute to Isaak's original promo, which regularly appears towards the top end of lists proclaiming the sexiest videos ever made, Jack Black and Kyle Glass are pictured romping majestically across a beach before frolicking in the water. Isaak's video famously found the singer rolling in the surf with topless supermodel Helena Christensen.

Tenacious D have a run of European dates scheduled this month, The tour, which kicks off this evening at the Rock im Park festival in Nuremberg, Germany, is a mix of festival appearances and arena dates, and includes a show at London's O2 Arena on June 16. Full dates below.

Tenacious D were guest editors of last month's edition of Metal Hammer, with Black and Gass picking the artists featured in the magazine, and conducting an interview with Ozzy Osbourne.

"Everything you see in these pages reflects the contents of our deepest, darkest soul nuggets," said the duo. "We have the power. We have the Metal. We have the Hammer. We are the D!"

The Tenacious D-edited edition of Metal Hammer is available to buy online.

Tenacious D European Tour 2023

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock im Park, Germany

Jun 03: Nürburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 04: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jun 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 07: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 08: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock Festival, Austria

Jun 10: Milan Carroponte, Italy

Jun 12: Zürich The Hall, Switzerland

Jun 13: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Jun 14: Rotterdam Ahoy, Netherlands

Jun 16: London 02 Arena, UK

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest Open Air Festival, France

