Temples On Mars share video for new single Daydreamer

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

London-based prog metallers Temples On Mars are gearing up to release new album Daydreamer

London based prog rockers Temples On Mars have released a new video for their new single Daydreamer, which you can watch below.

It's the title track from the quartet's upcoming album, which is expected to be released early next year.

“We are excited to present to you Daydreamer - the second single from our forthcoming album," say the band. "The song is about being trapped in a cycle of self-destructive behaviour, blaming the big bad world for your problems, and not taking responsibility. You need to make a change because if you keep going down that path it’s only going to end badly.”

Daydreamer was produced by Darren Carikas at Ghost Machine Studios and mastered by Ted Jensen (Architects, Bring Me The Horizon, Gojira) at Sterling Sound in Nashville. Additional backing vocals provided by the wonderful Kat Marsh (Choir Noir, Cestra). 

Temples On Mars previously released a video for Sleepwalking Into Extinction, which featured drummer Josh Freese (A Perfect CircleNine Inch Nails).

