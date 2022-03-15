Tempest release video for cover of Roger McGuinn's Jolly Roger

Bay area Celtic prog rockers The Tempest (not to be confused with the 70s UK prog rockers) have released a video for a spirited cover of Roger McGuinn's pirate shanty Jolly Roger, which originally appeared on McGuinn's 1976 album Cardiff Rose.

The track is taken from Tempest's upcoming album Going Home, which is being released, fittingly on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, and has been produced by progger Robert Berry and Tempest mainman, Norwegian musician Leif Sorbye.

Sorbye formed the band in 1988, the line-up also featuring San Francisco’s Lee Corbie-Wells (fiddle, vocals), Bulgaria-born Nikolay Georgiev (guitars), Michigan’s Hugh Caley, (bassist), and Cuban drummer Adolfo Lazo.

Going Home features material sung in Sorbye’s native language Norwegian - Hjemreise is a dedication to the recent passing of his mom, while there are covers of traditonal songs; Norwegian children’s song Pål Sine Høner (Paul’s Chickens), a Swedish murder ballad De Två Systrarna (The Two Sisters), and the British The Devil And The Farmer.

Pre-order Going Home.