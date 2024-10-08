Tears For Fears share new live video for Head Over Heels

UK pop prog duo Tears For Fears have shared a new live clip of their 1985 hit Head Over Heels, taken from the band's new concert film Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film).

At the same time the duo have shared a video for their new single, Astronaut, taken from the accompanying live album Songs For A Nervous Planet, the band's first-ever live album, which will be released through Concord Music on October 25.

"We decided to film the live show last year," adds bassist and singer Curt Smith of the band's first live album. "I think a lot of people don't know that we are a good live band, actually! They see a duo, and they think it's going to be two people with a couple of keyboards and a bunch of backing tapes, and that'll be it. Over the years, we've vastly improved since our heyday back in the Eighties.”

"We’ve never released an official live album, so you could say this is an album forty years in the making," Orzabal continues.

Tears For Fears Live (A Tipping Point Film), was shot and recorded at the scenic FirstBank Amphitheater at Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, during their sold-out global Tipping Point Tour Part 2.

Talking of Astronaut, one of four new studio tracks on the live album, Curt Smith says, "Emotionally it’s about this guy who doesn't feel he belongs here and wants to be an astronaut floating out into space…a lot of people identify with the emotion of that song, that sense of alienation.

"Astronaut started out during the sessions for The Tipping Point. Once we realised that we were going to end up doing more than just one new track for this album, Roland sent me the original recording of Astronaut and I had forgotten how good of a song it was as it gives you a sense of release. It’s a horrible comparison but it's the sorbet in between courses where you just can have a little breath and just float away. Forgive the pun but that's the feeling the song has.”

The film will be premiering in over 1,100 cinemas worldwide on October 24 and October 26 while tickets go on sale Thursday, September 19. More information can be found here.

