TeamRock Radio to air Bruce Dickinson show

TeamRock Radio is to broadcast 52 rock shows hosted by Bruce Dickinson which originally aired on BBC Radio 6 Music.

Starting this weekend, the Bruce Dickinson Rock Show will be broadcast at 6am on Saturdays and Sundays, while all 52 episodes will eventually be available on demand at teamrock.com

The first six episodes will be available on demand from this Saturday (December 6).

TeamRock has reached an agreement with the BBC to re-broadcast the shows, hosted by the Iron Maiden frontman for eight years up until 2010. It featured interviews with iconic rock artists as well as some of the best classic rock music.

TeamRock’s head of radio, Moose, says: “Bruce Dickinson is an icon within the rock community and these programmes will be much sought after by our listeners. They will add to the enormous breadth of output we have at TeamRock Radio and what’s more, they can hear them on demand. What a great gift for rock fans the world over.”

John Myers, chairman of TeamRock, adds: “I am delighted that we have come to a deal where these programmes can he heard once again on the air and also on teamrock.com, the home of rock music worldwide.”

TeamRock.com also owns a portfolio of rock magazines, including Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Blues, Prog and AOR and has just launched a new membership model, TeamRock+. You can tune into TeamRock Radio via DAB, online at teamrock.com and on the TuneIn app.