Less than a month after singing the US national anthem at an American Football game in Pittsburgh, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has reprised the performance in Los Angeles.

Dickinson's latest rendition of the Star Spangled Banner took place before the opening night NHL game between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, in front of an audience of 18,000 fans.

"This is more than just Opening Night – it's a celebration of Kings hockey and the fans who bring energy and passion to Crypto.com Arena every game," said LA Kings President Luc Robitaille. "We are excited to welcome our fans back with an unforgettable night of entertainment and hockey as we launch the 2025-26 season."

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Kings announced a partnership with Iron Maiden, licensing the rights to the 1992 song Fear of the Dark to be used as part of the team's in-game entertainment throughout the 2025-26 home season.

Sadly for the Kings and for Robitaille, Dickinson's powerful rendering of the anthem failed to spur the home side to victory, as the Avalanche ran out convincing 4-1 winners, with forward Martin Necas scoring twice as they built a 4-0 lead before Kevin Fiala scored a consolation goal for the Kings.

Dickinson is now 0-2 in the inspirational anthem count, after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost 31-17 to the Seattle Seahawks following his performance ahead of their game at the Acrisure Stadium in September.

The final show of Bruce Dickinson's Mandrake Root tour took place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 5. After the tour's conclusion, Dickinson revealed that he'll record his next solo album in January.

