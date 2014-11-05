Get free access to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog with TeamRock+

TeamRock has launched the TeamRock+ subscription service with 30 days of free access to Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog magazines online.

TeamRock+ is the beginning of an ambitious development programme that will provide fans of rock and metal with the ultimate media platform – the best place to read, view and hear the best in music media.

The service offers everything that appears in the print editions of TeamRock’s magazines, with some stories available before they hit newsstands. Many articles are extended with interactive content, and complemented with access to a 30-year archive of published material.

Annual membership paid up front includes exclusive additional benefits – such as the Christmas Special, which comes with two tickets to a Hard Rock Hell festival of your choice: Hammerfest, HRH United, HRH AOR, HRH Prog, Sci-Fi Weekender or Ibiza Road Trip, as well as a Tastecard and a £25 Sonic Editions voucher.

Editorial Director Scott Rowley says: “TeamRock+ is a groundbreaking way of taking our great writing and combining it with online interactivity and immediacy.”

Membership is available in a range of packages, including:

£3.99 per month: TeamRock+ access to each new issue complete with HD images and bonus content before it hits newsstands * £4.99 per month: TeamRock+ benefits plus one of TeamRock’s iPad/iPhone magazines – Classic Rock, _Metal Hammer _or Prog * £55 for 12 months: TeamRock+ choose from print editions of Classic Rock, Metal Hammer or Prog magazines, plus three exclusive gifts including two Hard Rock Hell festival tickets worth £260

For full package details visit www.teamrock.com/trweb