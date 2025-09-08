Watch Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson sing Judas Priest with a busker on the streets of New Orleans

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson joined a busker on a New Orleans street corner to sing Judas Priest’s You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’.

Footage of the interaction, which reportedly took place last week, was uploaded to Instagram by Dickinson’s wife Leana Dolci. It happened while Dickinson was in the Big Easy as part of his ongoing North American tour with his solo band.

Watch the video below.

Maiden and Priest are two of the biggest and longest-serving bands to have come from the UK. Bassist Steve Harris formed Maiden in east London in 1975, and the band released their self-titled debut album (with the late Paul Di’Anno on vocals) in 1980. Dickinson replaced Di’Anno in 1981, and his first album with the band, 1982’s The Number Of The Beast, marked their mainstream breakthrough, reaching number one on the UK album charts.

Priest began earlier, in 1969, but endured multiple lineup changes during their early years, until finding their first stable lineup of Rob Halford (vocals), K.K. Downing and Glenn Tipton (guitars), Ian Hill (bass) and John Hinch (drums). They debuted with 1974’s Rocka Rolla and released their first UK top 10 album, British Steel, in 1980. You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’ is from the band’s 1982 album, Screaming For Vengeance.

In 2000, Dickinson and Halford collaborated together on a song called The One You Love To Hate, which featured on Halford’s solo album Resurrection. Dickinson spoke about Priest in an interview with Qobuz last year, saying he became a fan of the band while touring with them in the early 80s.

“It was on the Screaming For Vengeance tour,” he remembered (via Rock And Roll Garage). “God, what a record that was, and then all that stuff before. I mean, Adrian [Smith, Maiden guitarist] was very into Priest, more so than me. But then when I saw them live, I was like, ‘Yeah, these guys are really cool.’”

Dickinson is still a part of Maiden but is currently focussing on his solo career. His North American tour continues on Wednesday with a show at the Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York. In July, he remixed and reissued his 1994 album Balls To Picasso, under the tweaked title More Balls To Picasso.

Last month, Hammer sat down with Dickinson to talk about More Balls To Picasso, as well as why he started a solo career in the first place. Watch video of the conversation now via our YouTube channel.