Tarja Turunen unveils No Bitter End video

Tarja Turunen has released a video for her track No Bitter End.

The song is taken from the former Nightwish singer’s prequel record, The Brightest Void, which is due out on June 3. It’ll be released ahead of the launch of her next full-length album The Shadow Self on August 5.

She said: “During the process of recording The Shadow Self, I realised that there were so many tracks, too many too dear to me, for just one album. So I decided to keep nothing for myself and to share all my favourite new songs with you.

“The Brightest Void gives more than a first taste of The Shadow Self. I hope the release of the prequel sweetens the wait until August and that you will like the songs as much as I do.”

Tarja has scheduled a string of European festival appearances in the coming months. Both of her albums are also available for pre-order.

Tarja The Brightest Void tracklist

No Bitter End (Video Clip Version) Your Heaven And Your Hell – with Michael Monroe Eagle Eye – with Chad Smith An Empty Dream Witch Hunt Shameless House of Wax Goldfinger Paradise (What About Us) – new mix

Jun 04: London Rock On Green Festival, UK

Jun 11: Kouvola Vaakuna Piknik, Finland

Jun 19: Hellfest, France

Jul 16: Kostryn Nad Odra Woodstock Festival, Poland

Jul 21: Nordholz Deichbrand, Germany

Aug 07: Saint Maurice De Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Oct 08: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Oct 10: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 11: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany