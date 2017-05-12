Tangerine Dream reveal new album Quantum Gate

Tangerine Dream have announced the first details on their upcoming album titled Quantum Gate.

They’ve opened a PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for the record which will be released on September 29, with the band reporting they’ve planned the date to coincide with Tangerine Dream’s 50th anniversary.

Work of the album began in 2014, with Edgar Froese, Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane planning a contemporary take on the band’s sequencer-driven sound of the 70s and 80s, with the material based around quantum physics and philosophy.

The band add: “Very sadly, however, Edgar passed away in early 2015 – requesting that his wife, visual artist and Tangerine Dream’s manager for the last 15 years, Bianca Froese-Acquaye would ensure that his vision for the Quantum Years would still be realised.

“Throughout the last two years, Quaeschning, Schnauss and Yamane therefore worked hard on achieving a result that would match Edgar’s expectations – as well as the ones of Tangerine Dream’s loyal fanbase.”

They add: “It’s worth noting that the compositions appearing on the album are not only based on theoretical concepts and ideas Edgar had outlined, but also on a large number of actual musical sketches that he luckily had already prepared during the initial phase of the band’s reformation process.

“Therefore, Quantum Gate is just as much a new beginning as it is a testament to Edgar’s never-withering inspiration and ever-flowing creativity.”

Tangerine Dream are offering a wide variety of incentives to those who pre-order the album, including t-shirts, posters, a Session Series EP and signed CDs.

