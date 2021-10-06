Tame Impala to release deluxe version of The Slow Rush

Australian psych proggers Tame Impala are to have their 2020 album The Slow Rush reissued as The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set. The new set will be released through Fiction Records on February 18.

The Slow Rush, was originally released in February 2020. The album landed at #1 in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world.

The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time and has thus far amassed over 1.3 billion streams worldwide.

The physical version of the new Deluxe Box Set will feature two transparent red LPs and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar. Both the physical and digital versions will feature two never-before-heard B-sides, the pre-album single Patience (both original and remix).

Tame Impala released a four-disc vinyl box set to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their debut album InnerSpeaker last year.

