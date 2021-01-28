Tame Impala debut to get 10th anniversary deluxe reissue

Australian psych proggers Tame Impala are to have their 2010 debut InnerSpeaker reissued as a deluxe expanded four LP vinyl set to celebrate the album's tenth anniversary. The new set will be released through Fiction Records on March 26.

The new expanded release features the singles Solitude Is Bliss, Lucidity, Expectation amongst the original album tracklisting, plus a collage of album sketches, an unearthed, side-long jam, new mixes of tracks off the original album, instrumentals, and a deluxe 40-page booklet.

InnerSpeaker was recorded in 2009 in Wave House Studios in Western Australia, with the band at the height of their original psych sound, before leader Kevin Parker took the band on a more exploratory electronica direction with 2015's third album Currents.

InnerSpeaker won Australian Album of the Year at the J awards and Rolling Stone’s Album Of The Year, received multiple ARIA award nominations, was labelled ‘Best New Music’ by Pitchfork.