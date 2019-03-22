Listen to new Tame Impala's shimmering new single Patience

Tame Impala have released a stream of their new single titled Patience.

The track is the first new material from Kevin Parker since the 2015 album Currents, with the song launched to coincide with details of Tame Impala’s 2019 touring plans.

Patience is described as a “mid-tempo shimmer of 70s disco and 90s house, stoned on the house-made Tame Impala lysergic liquor. A jubilant, confident cut of elegant piano jabs and Parker's inimitable vocal style.”

A statement on the release goes on to say: “The track is a lyrical meditation on life's cycles and phases that ascends to an overwhelmingly blissed out zenith, as our protagonist makes peace with the transience of time.

“It’s a potent hint at the infinite possibilities for future Tame Impala.”

It’s also been confirmed that Parker will make his Saturday Night Live debut on March 30, which will come just days before Tame Impala head out on the road.

Find further details below.

Tame Impala 2019 tour dates

Apr 13: Indio Coachella, CA

Apr 20: Indio Coachella, CA

May 02: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

May 03: Asheville Explore Asheville Arena, NC

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

May 06: St. Augustine Amphitheater, FL

May 07: Miami Beach Fillmore at the Jackie Gleason Theater FL

May 11: Guadalajara Corona Capital Festival, Mexico

May 25: Boston Calling Festival, MA

May 31: Barcelona Primavera Festival, Spain

Jun 01: Paris We Love Green, France

Jun 05: Gothenburg Garden, Sweden

Jun 06: Aarhus NorthSide, Denmark

Jun 21: Scheeßel Hurricane Festival, Germany

Jun 22: Neuhausen ob eck Southside Festival, Germany

Jun 26: Glastonbury, UK

Aug 01-04: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Aug 09: Helsinki Flow Festival, Finland

Aug 14: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 15: Rennes La Route Du Rock, France

Aug 16: Walibi Holland Lowlands Festival, Netherlands