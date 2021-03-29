Tame Impala recall making debut album InnerSpeaker in new film

Tame Impala mainman Kevin Parker has been reminiscing about the band's debut album InnerSpeaker as the album celebrates its tenth anniversary, in a new short film, InnerSpeaker Memories, which you can watch below.

The short film captured in the halcyon days by Matt Say and edited by Alex Haygarth and features never-before-seen footage from the recording of InnerSpeaker at the idyllic Wave House Studio in Western Australia

InnerSpeaker was recorded in 2009 in Wave House with the band at the height of their original psych sound, before leader Kevin Parker took the band on a more exploratory electronica direction with 2015's third album Currents.

InnerSpeaker won Australian Album of the Year at the J awards and Rolling Stone’s Album Of The Year, received multiple ARIA award nominations, was labelled ‘Best New Music’ by Pitchfork.

InnerSpeaker has just been reissued as a deluxe expanded four LP vinyl set to celebrate the album's tenth anniversary. The new expanded deluxe edition of the album features the singles Solitude Is Bliss, Lucidity, Expectation amongst the original album track list, plus a collage of album sketches, an unearthed, side-long jam, new mixes of tracks off the original album, instrumentals and a deluxe 40-page booklet.

