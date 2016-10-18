System Of A Down tease rehearsal videos

System Of A Down have released two clips showing them in rehearsal sessions.
The band haven’t been seeing playing together since last year’s shows marking the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide. But last month, bassist Shavo Odadjian posted a picture on Instagram showing drummer John Dolmayan behind his kit.
Now Odadjian and Dolmayan have posted two short videos on Instagram showing them jamming along with guitarist Daron Malakian, although frontman Serj Tankian doesn’t feature.
Last week, System Of A Down announced a run of live 2017 European festival dates – and they’ve added several more appearances to their summer itinerary. All dates can be seen below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.
System Of A Down’s last studio album was 2005’s Hypnotize, while mainman Serj Tankian has recently worked on the soundtrack to independent film The Last Inhabitant and released the soundtrack for 1915.
System Of A Down 2017 tour dates
Jun 01: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jun 02: Nurnberg Rock Im Park, Germany
Jun 04: Mendig Rock Am Ring, Germany
Jun 07: Nancy Open Air Zenith, France
Jun 10: Paris Download Festival, France
Jun 12: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 13: Berlin Wuhlheide, Germany
Jun 14: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Jun 16: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
Jun 17: Lodz Impact Festival, Poland
Jun 20: Nimes Festival, France
Jun 23: Madrid Download Festival, Spain
Jun 30: Arras Main Square Festival, France
Jul 02: Arras Main Square Festival, France