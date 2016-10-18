Metallica add new world tour date

Metallica have added another date to their WorldWired tour in support of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.
They’ll open the run with an appearance at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea on January 11, ahead of previously-announced shows in Denmark, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, with more to be listed in due course.
Drummer Lars Ulrich announced the news in a video, available below.
In August he said the band were desperate to start playing their new material on the road, adding: “Some of the stuff on Death Magnetic was pretty cerebral – you had to think about what was coming up. Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It’s going to be a lot of fun to play.”
He promised they’d deliver “proper penetration of America” as part of their schedule and continued: “We’re going to start pretty much full-on touring in January. There will definitely be some pretty extensive touring.”
Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18. Before that, Metallica play Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit concert in California on October 22 and 23, followed by shows in South America.
Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far
Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA
Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA
Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico
Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador
Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia
Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala
Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile
Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist
Disc 1
- Hardwired
- Atlas, Rise!
- Now That We’re Dead
- Moth Into Flame
- Am I Savage?
- Halo On Fire
Disc 2
- Confusion
- Dream No More
- ManUNkind
- Here Comes Revenge
- Murder One
- Spit Out The Bone
