Metallica add new world tour date

Metallica have added another date to their WorldWired tour in support of 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

They’ll open the run with an appearance at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea on January 11, ahead of previously-announced shows in Denmark, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, with more to be listed in due course.

Drummer Lars Ulrich announced the news in a video, available below.

In August he said the band were desperate to start playing their new material on the road, adding: “Some of the stuff on Death Magnetic was pretty cerebral – you had to think about what was coming up. Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It’s going to be a lot of fun to play.”

He promised they’d deliver “proper penetration of America” as part of their schedule and continued: “We’re going to start pretty much full-on touring in January. There will definitely be some pretty extensive touring.”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is released on November 18. Before that, Metallica play Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit concert in California on October 22 and 23, followed by shows in South America.

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica: Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Korn, Metallica, Slipknot and more in the Metal Hammer Halloween special!