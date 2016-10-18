Kiss drummer Eric Singer’s ‘awkward’ Steven Adler moment

Kiss drummer Eric Singer has recalled the “awkward moment” when he came third in a drumming contest – while future Guns N’ Roses sticksman Steven Adler didn’t reach the final.

And he’s used the memory to demonstrate how life can be unpredictable.

Neither of them were established musicians when they entered the Los Angeles competition in 1984, hosted by veteran drummer Carmine Appice.

Singer tells MusicRadar: “It was a radio station. You sent in a tape and from that they picked 50 people, 15 girls and 35 guys.

“They had you play in a parking lot – out of that they picked the finalists. Steven Adler didn’t get picked for the finals. I remember he was upset.

“His mother went up to Carmine Appice, ‘How come my son Steven didn’t get picked?’ I was standing right on the sidewalk next to him, while his mother was asking Carmine. It had to be an awkward moment.”

He continues: “The funny thing was, three years later he’s in the biggest band in the world – so you never know how things are going to turn out.

“I made the finals. I didn’t win, I took third place.”

Singer’s own career was kickstarted as a result of the contest – he wound up playing in Lita Ford’s band then went on to join Black Sabbath. He says: “I know it’s a cliche, but life is a chainlink fence. Everything connects to something else.”

He’s been with Kiss for three stints since 1991, and his career has also included work with Gary Moore, Brian May and Alice Cooper. “Life works in funny ways and I don’t regret the choices I’ve made,” he reports. “I was asked to be in bands and said ‘no’ and those bands were successful.

“But sometimes ,by staying the course, some connection I made manifested later down the line. Things happen for a reason.”

Adler has made a handful of guest appearances during Guns N’ Roses’ recent tour, which features the return of original members Slash and Duff McKagan alongside Axl Rose. Kiss currently have seven tour dates on their schedule.

Oct 29: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 30: Morongo Casino, CA

Nov 04: Kiss Kruise VI

Nov 12: Monterrey Northside Festival, Mexico

Nov 19: Tijuana Stadium Toros de Tijuana, Mexico

Feb 24: Thackerville Winstar World Casino, OK

Feb 25: New Orleans Endymion Superdrome

