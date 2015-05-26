Symphony X issue Nevermore promo

Symphony X have released a lyric promo for their track Nevermore.

It’s taken from their ninth studio album Underworld, to be released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.

Guitarist Michael Romeo recently said they wanted **to ensure the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast **was a “total listening experience from start to finish.”

He added: “It’s heavy and aggressive as fuck when it needs to be – yet soaring and emotional at other times. I think the balance is just right. It had to have all the elements of what we normally would do, just tweaked up a notch.”

Underworld is available to pre-order via Nuclear Blast’s online store and from Amazon on CD and vinyl.

Tracklist