Symphony X issue Nevermore promo

Symphony X have released a lyric promo for their track Nevermore.
It’s taken from their ninth studio album Underworld, to be released on July 24 via Nuclear Blast.
Guitarist Michael Romeo recently said they wanted **to ensure the follow-up to 2011’s Iconoclast **was a “total listening experience from start to finish.”
He added: “It’s heavy and aggressive as fuck when it needs to be – yet soaring and emotional at other times. I think the balance is just right. It had to have all the elements of what we normally would do, just tweaked up a notch.”
Underworld is available to pre-order via Nuclear Blast’s online store and from Amazon on CD and vinyl.
Tracklist
- Overture 2. Nevermore 3. Underworld 4. Without You 5. Kiss Of Fire 6. Charon 7. Hell And Back 8. In My Darkest Hour 9. Run With The Devil 10. Swansong 11. Legend