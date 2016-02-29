Sylosis stream Different Masks On The Same Face

Sylosis have released a stream of their track Different Masks On The Same Face.
They’ve launched it to mark the start of their upcoming UK tour with Decapitated, which is scheduled to get underway on March 2 at Bristol’s Marble Factory.
Frontman Josh Middleton said of the trek: “We’re extremely excited – it’s great to finally be playing a full-length set for our very patient UK fans.
“With this package I think it’s really worth the wait. We’ve been huge Decapitated fans since the time Nihility came out. Just getting to watch them every night is going to be awesome.”
Different Masks On The Same Face is available to purchase via iTunes.
Sylosis, Decapitated 2016 UK tour
Mar 02: Bristol Marble Factory
Mar 03: Birmingham Rainbow
Mar 04: Glasgow Garage
Mar 05: Manchester Academy 3
Mar 06: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 08: Colchester Arts Centre
Mar 09: Plymouth Hub
Mar 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Mar 11: Brighton Concorde II
Mar 12: Norwich Waterfront