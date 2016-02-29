Sylosis stream Different Masks On The Same Face

Sylosis have released a stream of their track Different Masks On The Same Face.

They’ve launched it to mark the start of their upcoming UK tour with Decapitated, which is scheduled to get underway on March 2 at Bristol’s Marble Factory.

Frontman Josh Middleton said of the trek: “We’re extremely excited – it’s great to finally be playing a full-length set for our very patient UK fans.

“With this package I think it’s really worth the wait. We’ve been huge Decapitated fans since the time Nihility came out. Just getting to watch them every night is going to be awesome.”

Different Masks On The Same Face is available to purchase via iTunes.

Sylosis, Decapitated 2016 UK tour

Mar 02: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 03: Birmingham Rainbow

Mar 04: Glasgow Garage

Mar 05: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 06: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 08: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 09: Plymouth Hub

Mar 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 11: Brighton Concorde II

Mar 12: Norwich Waterfront