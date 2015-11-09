Sylosis tour UK with Decapitated

Sylosis and Decapitated have announced a co-headlining UK tour for March.

The British and Polish outfits will appear together at 10 shows across the country, following Sylosis’ opening sets with Megadeth and Lamb Of God this month.

Frontman Josh Middleton says: “We’re extremely excited – it’s great to finally be playing a full-length set for our very patient UK fans.

“With this package I think it’s really worth the wait. We’ve been huge Decapitated fans since the time Nihility came out. Just getting to watch them every night is going to be awesome.”

Decapitated guitarist Vogg says: “We love to play in the UK. After tours with Lamb of God and Behemoth, it’s time to finally play a full set for you guys.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on November 13 (Friday), with presales on November 11 and 12.

Sylosis, Decapitated UK tour

Mar 02: Bristol Marble Factory

Mar 03: Birmingham Rainbow

Mar 04: Glasgow Garage

Mar 05: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 06: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 08: Colchester Arts Centre

Mar 09: Plymouth Hub

Mar 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Mar 11: Brighton Concorde II

Mar 12: Norwich Waterfront

